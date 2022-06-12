Watch: Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh React to Season-Ending Loss to Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello and super-seniors Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh met with the media following the Vols' 7-3 season-ending loss to Notre Dame in Knoxville.

All three looked back on what an incredible season it was for the Tennessee BaseVols and what impact this team will leave behind.

Vitello went into depth on the decision to keep Chase Burns in the game, difficult it is to reach Omaha for the second straight season and more.

Vitello, Lipcius and Walsh's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

