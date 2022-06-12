Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh React to Season-Ending Loss to Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello and super-seniors Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh met with the media following the Vols' 7-3 season-ending loss to Notre Dame in Knoxville. 

All three looked back on what an incredible season it was for the Tennessee BaseVols and what impact this team will leave behind. 

Vitello went into depth on the decision to keep Chase Burns in the game, difficult it is to reach Omaha for the second straight season and more. 

Vitello, Lipcius and Walsh's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

D56535E5-AA2C-4171-A169-DA489B79F1A7
Baseball

Late Notre Dame Offense Leads Irish Over Vols, Ending Tennessee's Historic Season

By Jack Foster51 minutes ago
4DD3770C-269F-4E3D-8EE5-609501EED524
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Super Regional Final

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
5E80C9FF-DAF3-43F2-A19B-181276843F3F
Recruiting

Iamaleava Shines, Makes Case To Be Nation’s Top QB During OT7

By Matt Ray8 hours ago
02789F72-7A55-4E4A-875F-C05F6F6B4559
Baseball

Nichols: In Clover Crushing, Tennessee Gives Itself — and Drew Gilbert — At Least One More Shot

By Jake Nichols22 hours ago
8206CAA7-9590-463B-BE14-D2A530B733B8
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius and Chase Dollander Recap Vols 12-4 Win Over Notre Dame in NCAA Super Regional

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
E7D17C06-BC56-4307-8FFA-877FB5F8A44C
Baseball

Vols Bounce Back in Emphatic Fashion With Elite Chase Dollander Start and Fifth-Inning Explosion

By Jack FosterJun 11, 2022
0DDD2A26-4D41-4F47-9D31-F1DCA4A7E862
Baseball

Watch: Luc Lipcius Ties Evan Russell's Program Record With 39th Career Home Run

By Jack FosterJun 11, 2022
179077A3-6A78-4C08-BDA8-C876F3D043A5
Baseball

Watch: Evan Russell Hits 39th Career Home Run to Set Program Record

By Jack FosterJun 11, 2022