Watch: Tony Vitello Previews Missouri Series, Staying Sharp as the No. 1 Team

No. 1 Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello addressed the media in a press conference setting on Thursday morning to preview Tennessee's upcoming home series with Mizzou.

Vitello also touched on Blade Tidwell's progression since he's come back from injury and the competition at left field with Jared Dickey banged up.

Vitello also mentioned how nice it will be to get out in front of the hungry Lindsey Nelson Stadium crowd this weekend for the first time in three weeks and more.

Vitello's entire Thursday presser is in the video above.

