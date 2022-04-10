Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Record Start in SEC Play, Sweep Over Mizzou

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Robert M. Lindsay Field inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon following the Vols' series sweeping 4-3 victory over Missouri.

Vitello touched on Drew Beam's performance, as the freshman logged his seventh win of the season while throwing a career-high seven Ks against the Tigers.

Vitello also detailed his thoughts on the series as a whole and how the Tigers pushed them.

"That was good for us with what we got out of that group. I know they probably wanted to win a game here, but they pushed our pitchers as good as anybody," Vitello noted.

The Vols' fifth-year head coach also made sure to add his feelings on seeing the jersey of his late colleague Brian DeLunas, who Vitello coached with during his tenure in Columbia.

“It was really tough for me over the weekend to see the jersey they had hung up over there. Brian DeLunas was their pitching coach, and I worked with Brian at Missouri. You can’t come up with a better name as far as who knows pitching inside and out," Vitello said. "He actually made me feel, and I never admitted this to anybody, but I was a little jealous of how much more he knew than me in the pitching game."

"And he really helped some of our guys when we were there. He made it to the big leagues and came back to coach at a place he loved and passed away recently. So those guys had that jersey up over there, and it was difficult to see. I know they were playing for him in the series."

Vitello's entire Sunday availability is in the video above.

