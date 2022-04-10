Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Record Start in SEC Play, Sweep Over Mizzou

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Robert M. Lindsay Field inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday afternoon following the Vols' series sweeping 4-3 victory over Missouri. 

Vitello touched on Drew Beam's performance, as the freshman logged his seventh win of the season while throwing a career-high seven Ks against the Tigers. 

Vitello also detailed his thoughts on the series as a whole and how the Tigers pushed them. 

"That was good for us with what we got out of that group. I know they probably wanted to win a game here, but they pushed our pitchers as good as anybody," Vitello noted. 

The Vols' fifth-year head coach also made sure to add his feelings on seeing the jersey of his late colleague Brian DeLunas, who Vitello coached with during his tenure in Columbia. 

“It was really tough for me over the weekend to see the jersey they had hung up over there. Brian DeLunas was their pitching coach, and I worked with Brian at Missouri. You can’t come up with a better name as far as who knows pitching inside and out," Vitello said. "He actually made me feel, and I never admitted this to anybody, but I was a little jealous of how much more he knew than me in the pitching game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And he really helped some of our guys when we were there. He made it to the big leagues and came back to coach at a place he loved and passed away recently. So those guys had that jersey up over there, and it was difficult to see. I know they were playing for him in the series."

Vitello's entire Sunday availability is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Luc Lipcius
Baseball

Tennessee Survives Mizzou to Accomplish Seventh Series Sweep, Make SEC History

By Jack Foster37 minutes ago
A402C20C-B076-48C5-AA12-CDD5ACA01B78
Football

WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Discussion and Highlights After 7-on-7 Championship

By Jake Nichols3 hours ago
FJzti62X0AosGGG
Baseball

Watch: Tamari Key Throws Out First Pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
4EBA0636-6F48-43EB-A0FD-34574F55155B
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mizzou Series Finale

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
550E071E-CD95-4164-A69C-66AC5797569D
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Lose Forward Huntley-Hatfield to Portal

By Matt Ray7 hours ago
IMG_1041
Baseball

WATCH: Tony Vitello Talks Beck Hit, Vols’ Culture, Tennessee Football and More

By Jake Nichols18 hours ago
EA611DDA-EEEC-4D04-9DFA-3719D8B34A68
Baseball

WATCH: Jordan Beck Addresses Grand Slam, Tennessee Mindset and More After Win

By Jake Nichols18 hours ago
84D72461-2101-4785-8CDA-F9926BB1E4C9
Baseball

Tennessee Pokes Past Missouri in Game Two to Make More SEC History

By Jake Nichols19 hours ago