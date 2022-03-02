Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Tough Win Over ETSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the local media in a stand up setting following Tennessee's win over in-state rival to discuss the significance of a nine-inning game and his thoughts on how certain players performed, especially Zander Sechrist and Camden Sewell on the mound. 

Vitello then went on to comment on this weekend's game against Texas and if his team will be ready and what he hopes to have his players gain out of the experience. 

Vitello's entire post-game media availability following Tennessee's second midweek win of the season is above. 

