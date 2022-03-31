Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello Recaps Blade Tidwell's Performance, Looks Ahead to Vanderbilt

Tennessee BaseVols HC Tony Vitello discusses Blade Tidwell's season debut and looks ahead to Vanderbilt series after Vols' 11-1 win over Western Carolina.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 1 Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 11-1 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday night. 

Vitello discussed his thoughts on Blade Tidwell's season debut, the continued high level play from Christian Moore and Blake Burke at the plate, the upcoming series in Vanderbilt and more. 

"We wanted to get to the point where we felt comfortable as a coaching staff that he was overly prepared to come back," Vitello said on this game being the one for Tidwell to return. "As far as his outing, I thought he was outstanding. His first two pitches sucked, no disrespect to Ketterman, but after that he was great. He's a special pitcher mentally and physically, and continued to roll."

Vitello also added that his team is excited for this weekend's series with Vanderbilt, noting he hopes last week's experience in Oxford will help them prepare for another tough road conference series. 

Vitello's entire post-game press conference after Tennessee's win over WCU is above. 

