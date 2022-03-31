Watch: Tony Vitello Recaps Blade Tidwell's Performance, Looks Ahead to Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 1 Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols' 11-1 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday night.

Vitello discussed his thoughts on Blade Tidwell's season debut, the continued high level play from Christian Moore and Blake Burke at the plate, the upcoming series in Vanderbilt and more.

"We wanted to get to the point where we felt comfortable as a coaching staff that he was overly prepared to come back," Vitello said on this game being the one for Tidwell to return. "As far as his outing, I thought he was outstanding. His first two pitches sucked, no disrespect to Ketterman, but after that he was great. He's a special pitcher mentally and physically, and continued to roll."

Vitello also added that his team is excited for this weekend's series with Vanderbilt, noting he hopes last week's experience in Oxford will help them prepare for another tough road conference series.

Vitello's entire post-game press conference after Tennessee's win over WCU is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.