Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Opening Weekend During Tuesday Availability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn– Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Vols' lineup heading into opening weekend against Georgia Southern.

Vitello discussed how he will use the opening weekend as an opportunity to see how the infield lineup is going to play out as well as who will start on Saturday and Sunday on the mound.

In regards to the pitching rotation, Vitello said one of their star arms in senior Camden Sewell is doubtful to take the bump against the Eagles.

"(Camden) Sewell does not have a major injury. A ground ball nicked off the top of his finger, so I don't know if he'll be available this weekend. We always are going to play it conservative to start the year. At the end of the year, it's a different story with the season on the line. For now, it opens up opportunities for guys who maybe wouldn't get one to show they deserve to be in the mix once conference play rolls around."

Vitello also touched on the anticipation of starting this season after how last season concluded.

Vitello's entire Tuesday media availability on the field of Lindsey Nelson Stadium is in the video above.

The Vols begin their 2022 season with a home weekend series against Georgia Southern. First pitch on Friday is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

