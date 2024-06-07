Zane Denton enters transfer portal
On Thursday, Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton decided to enter the transfer portal.
After sitting out the 2024 season, senior third baseman Zane Denton has decided to explore his options in the transfer portal. After going undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft, Denton announced his intention to return to Tennessee for a second year. Denton was absent from the roster in the fall and ultimately never returned to the roaster due to personal reasons. Denton still has a fifth year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Head Coach Tony Vitello addressed Denton's absence in September, stating:
"I don't really have any expectations 'cause I don't have complete answers," Vitello said. "There's nothing crazy going on. And I don't think you all will be provided an aha moment, like this is a straight conclusion. It's not that easy. There's a lot of factors to it. I just visited with him recently, we hang out. He's in a good place. We're in a good place. Just trying to figure out what he's gonna do with his future." Vitello said.
Denton played a crucial role in the Vols 2023 College World Series run after hitting a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the Vols a 5-4 lead against Clemson in the Clemson Regional Championship game. The Vols went on to defeat the Tigers in extra innings, advancing themselves to the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound third baseman initially transferred to Tennessee before the 2023 season following a three-year stint with Alabama. Denton performed well for the Vols, recording a .269 batting average paired with 16 home runs while leading the team in RBIs with 59. Denton becomes the second Volunteer to enter the transfer portal since its official opening on Monday.
