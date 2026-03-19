Tennessee Football Targets Compete During UA Next Football Camp Series

Athletes from all over, predominantly the southeast, migrated to Carrollton High School over the weekend.



The UA Next Camp Series made the annual stop in Atlanta (Carrollton) featuring a girl's flag football event, as well as the middle school and high school portions of the event.

The Tennessee Volunteers had a few targets competing, not to mention a handful of guys that the Vols are monitoring.



A pair of 2027 commits were also in attendance as Derrick Baker (QB) and JP Peace (LB) put their skills to the test.

Throughout the event. Vols on SI caught up with a few of the competing targets to check on the vibe with Tennessee.

Carter Jones

2027 OL (79) Carter Jones | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Carter Jones had a productive day while working against various defensive fronts to test his all-around skill set.



There are always things that can be cleaned up but overall, Jones has a nice camp.



In terms of his recruitment, Tennessee is one of a few schools that are heavily recruiting the offensive lineman.



Virginia Tech, Georgia. Penn State, Clemson, and Michigan, and/or Virginia will all be receiving visits from Jones.



A trip to Knoxville in the spring is in the works. Although the date is unknown, Jones did confirm that Tennessee will receive an official visit on the weekend of June 5-7.



The Vols have made Jones a priority throughout the process.



"Coach Elarbee, Coach Pendelton, and Coach Heupel have really been pushing for me. It's been constant communication with them. They're a very genuine group of people. It's been super incredible to build that relationship with them," Jones said.



Thoughts on Coach Elarbee- "I love his development. You can tell he cares about his players as well. The way he does things is just very laid back. I think he fits my personality a lot."



Jones has the upside to being a utility lineman. He can move across the line playing all five positions at a high level.



The talented prospect has been able to see a lot of Knoxville, even prior to his recruitment, as his mother is a graduate of Tennessee.



The Vols should be excited to know where they stand with Jones.



"They are very high on my list. They're at the top of my list, to be honest," Jones said.

Khamoni Williams

Memphis Business Academy running back Khamoni Williams poses for a photo during football practice on Aug. 21, 2025 at 3306 Overton Crossing Street in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The in-state running back is hearing from a multitude of schools but already has three of them at the top. Auburn, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.



Williams is set to be in Tennessee this Friday for a spring visit and is set to officially visit on June 5-7.



What will be the focal points during the visits?



"I want to see the culture, family wise, being that far from home, like who can I lean on," Williams said.



A family environment is definitely key for Williams as there is a good distance between Memphis and Knoxville. The MBA product is going to put a lot of value on the comfortability between himself and the program.

Ta'Shawn Poole

Hudl

Poole had a very productive day and was recognized at the end of the camp. The coveted safety played in the Under Amor game a few months ago as an underclassman.



Now, Poole has to really lock in and start deciding which school is the best fit.



The Vols have recruited Poole pretty consistently, and the prospect seems to hold Tennessee in high regards.



"I love the atmosphere. I been to a gameday visit and all of that. I have a great relationship with Coach Poindexter," Poole explains.



"I just love his (Coach Poindexter) personality."



The high-ranked safety does plan to visit Rocky Top during the spring, although, a specific date is unknown at this time. Poole will take an official visit to Tennessee on June 5-7.



As Georgia, Clemson, Penn State, Miami, and others continue to pursue, where do the Vols stand in this recruitment? "Number one, I've been there, seen it, but Coach Poindexter is what has them number one, right now", Poole explained.

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