Everything Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said Following First Spring Practice

It is officially football time in Tennessee. Well, spring ball, but it is still football none the less.



There are plenty of changes and questions coming into spring. Things like a new defensive coordinator, some newly added transfers, who will win the starting quarterback job, and more.

The big off-season question of who will be QB1 for the 2026 season still looms over Rocky Top and perhaps the question will remain for a while.



During the post-practice presser, Coach (Josh) Heupel made it clear that a starter would not be named any time soon as the competition will extensive and lengthy as the staff has no plans to force the issue in any direction.

Today featured four quarterbacks as George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon, Ryan Staub, and Mason Phillips went rep for rep as the guys rotated one after another.

This will be the hottest topic throughout the spring



Who is going to earn the title of QB1 pic.twitter.com/79htbbWYEU — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) March 16, 2026

All four of the signal callers practiced with poise and laser focus. It appears the guys know how wide open this race actually is, and each player have an idea of making this all work.

The buzz will continue to grow from now until the end of summer camp just before of the start of the 2026 season.



Vols on SI will be back in Knoxville on Thursday to gather more content and insight as multiple stories will continue to develop

Heupel opened his presser with some reflection and thoughtful words to Wes Rucker and his family.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel had to say following the conclusion of spring practice number one.

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