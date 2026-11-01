Tennessee Football Listed as Early Favorites Over the Kentucky Wildcats

The Volunteers enter their Homecoming matchup against Kentucky as betting favorites despite the Wildcats sitting atop the SEC standings. Fanatics lists Tennessee as a 6.5-point favorite at -110 odds. DraftKings has the Vols favored by six points at -115, based on the supplied betting lines.

Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week following its 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24. The Gamecocks won on a last-second field goal, handing the Vols their second loss of the season. Both Tennessee losses have come by a combined six points.

Neyland Stadium Gives Tennessee a Homecoming Advantage

The Volunteers will have the home crowd behind them when they face one of the SEC's top teams.

Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) enters the matchup leading the conference standings. The Wildcats have won six straight games and are also coming off a bye week. Tennessee has won five consecutive meetings against Kentucky, including a 56-34 victory in Lexington last season. The Vols have also won four straight Homecoming games dating back to 2022. This will be the first time Tennessee has hosted Kentucky for Homecoming since 1974.

Tennessee Has Plenty to Play For

The Volunteers still have opportunities to improve their SEC standing and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume. A victory over Kentucky would give Tennessee a win against the current conference leader and help erase the disappointment of its last-second loss at South Carolina. Tennessee's defense has emerged as one of the nation's most disruptive units under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

The Vols entered their bye week leading the nation with 35 sacks while ranking sixth with 66 tackles for loss. That defensive pressure could play an important role against Kentucky. Tennessee and Kentucky will kick off at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7. ESPN will televise the game from Neyland Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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