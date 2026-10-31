College Football Week 9: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

A new DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers claim $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of College Football Week 9. Place a $5 wager on any Saturday matchup, including Florida versus Georgia, after checking the latest sportsbook promos . This welcome offer is available as of Oct. 31.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for College Football Week 9 games

New customers can activate the DraftKings promo code offer without entering any special code, since no promo code for DraftKings is required for this welcome bonus. Simply sign up, deposit funds, and place a qualifying wager on College Football Week 9 action, such as Ohio State at USC or Clemson at Florida State, to unlock the bonus structure below.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo:

New customers in eligible states can activate this offer.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to begin.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any Week 9 game, including Miami at North Carolina.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager is placed.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This welcome offer, which includes three months of NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider a $5 wager placed on Florida to beat Georgia in Atlanta. If that wager wins, bettors keep the cash payout plus the full bonus bet release schedule tied to this DraftKings promo code offer. If the wager loses, customers still receive the same $200 in bonus bets, since the qualifying wager only needs to settle, not win.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim the DraftKings offer ahead of Florida vs. Georgia and more Week 9 action

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Saturday's College Football Week 9 schedule kicks off. Each step takes just a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 9 game, such as Wisconsin at Iowa or Washington at Nebraska. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for two more every seven days for 21 days. Access the NBA League Pass trial code included with this DraftKings new-user promo.

Read this DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook app features. It covers everything from bet types to payout speed before signing up for Week 9 action.

Additional DraftKings promo offers for Week 9 and beyond

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer ends. Existing bettors can find a steady lineup of odds boosts and parlay specials tied to College Football Week 9 and other sports by opening the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings app. Checking that tab regularly helps returning customers find new DraftKings promo codes throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.