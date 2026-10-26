Tennessee vs. Kentucky kickoff time set for homecoming

Tennessee football is in its bye week before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats to Neyland Stadium Nov. 7 to cap off homecoming week. The game was originally set for the 6 to 8 p.m. window, guaranteeing a night game. Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Vols and Wildcats will kick off at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This will be the 122nd meeting between the two programs, dating back to Oct. 21, 1893. The Vols lead the series 86-26-9. Tennessee has won eight of the last 10 matchups against Kentucky, including a winning streak of five in a row. Last year’s game saw the Vols take a high-scoring 56-34 win in Lexington, but this year’s teams look a bit different on both sides.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has a defense that’s quickly come along better than anyone expected in year one under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. His defense leads the nation with 35 sacks and is sixth nationally with 66 tackles for loss. That pressure has troubled its opponents. Even on a day like the South Carolina game, it still found a dominant stretch.

"There's a lot of things that we're in control of," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after South Carolina. "Our guys compete hard. We got to play smarter and the postseason's a long ways away. We need to get healthy. Improve this week and then got a really good Kentucky team coming to town and every week's a new season in this league. You guys have heard me say that. So, you got to line up and be the best team on the field that Saturday.”

Kentucky is currently on top of the SEC with a 5-1 conference record, 7-1 overall, under first-year head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats’ lone loss was a second-half blowout to Alabama Sept. 12. Since then, Kentucky has rattled off six wins in a row and will also come into Neyland fresh off a bye week.

The Wildcats are coming off a 34-17 win over Vanderbilt after a slow first half. Kenny Michey passed for 203 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-26 passing.

There will be a familiar face on the other side. Tennessee will face Kentucky offensive lineman Lance Heard. Heard spent two seasons in Knoxville, starting 23 games for the Vols, including 12 at left tackle in 2025.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early look at this: I believe it’s a good game for Tennessee to move the ball down the field effectively, as long as it doesn’t get behind the sticks for lack of discipline. Kentucky is the worst defense in the SEC on third downs. If the Vols can keep it manageable, I can see them controlling the clock and scoring more than enough points to pair with the defense.

Kentucky allows 249 passing yards a game (13th in SEC) but has picked off 12 passes, which is second best in the SEC. It’s a defense that gives opportunities to succeed but will also make quarterbacks pay. Tennessee just has to be sharp and not allow the latter to take place. That means on time throws, and receivers bringing in anything that is close.

On the defensive side, Tennessee has the fourth-best third-down defense in the conference. Kentucky is at the bottom of the SEC with a 34% third-down conversion rate. On those numbers and what Tennessee’s defense and run game have shown this season, it’s hard not to like the Vols to make it six straight over Kentucky.

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