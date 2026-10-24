Betting Lines Show Tennessee Football is the Underdog vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers have only one loss on the season, which was a three-point defeat to the then top-ranked Texas Longhorns. They also dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide just last week and have taken care of business against several other Power 4 opponents. That still is not enough for Tennessee to be favored against an unranked 3-3 South Carolina team.

The Vols are Underdogs Against the Gamecocks

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) stiff arms Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings, the Gamecocks are a -2.5 favorite against the Vols. This is interesting considering the Vols actually opened as a 2.5-point favorite. This means there has been a significant shift in how the game is perceived. This could spell danger for the Vols.

It is not just the sportsbooks either. Many national talking heads and analysts are also picking the Vols to lose. Many cite the run game of South Carolina and their run defense. Though they have had success running the ball, I expect the Tennessee defense to do what they have done every other game and make life difficult for the offense.

South Carolina is Dangerous

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes during the first half of an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina has proven to be a dangerous team this year after they dominated the Florida Gators and took the Kentucky Wildcats to the brink, ultimately losing by just 1 point. South Carolina is capable of having a great game, but having them favored seems disrespectful. The Vols have the better win-loss record and two fewer losses. A dangerous team does not override a team that has proven results.

When comparing the mutual opponent, Alabama, the difference can be seen. Though the Gamecocks did play Alabama on the road, they were unable to be competitive, losing 49-18. Compared to the Vols dominating at Neyland Stadium, 26-10. That is a massive difference.

By no means do I mean to act like the Vols will sleepwalk to a win. They certainly need to play quality football, or they could end up like Florida and go home with a loss. What I am saying is everyone writing off Tennessee might strongly regret their choice once the talking is over and it's time to play.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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