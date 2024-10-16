Volunteer Country

2025 Tennessee Commit Nic Moore Breaks Down "Amazing" Neyland Stadium Atmosphere

Tennessee Vols 2025 commit Nic Moore breaks down his visit to watch Tennessee take on the Florida Gators in overtime.

Tennessee had many commits on campus. One of the commits who made it to campus was 2025 offensive lineman Nic Moore. Moore is an offensive lineman from Jefferson County High School in the great state of Tennessee.

The in-state commit caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.

“The overall visit went well it was fun to come see the family again and on top of that it was an amazing atmosphere in Neyland which was truly one of a kind,” the Vols commit stated. “I felt like the game turned out well. I feel like the offense was kind of slow in the first half but the second half was where things began to click and I’m proud of the Vols for fighting until the game was won.”

He had the chance to talk with some of his future coaches. “I talked to some of the coaches such as Coach Elarbee and it was just a friendly catch-up before the game.”

The talented commit is all locked in with the Vols. “After this game my commitment stands no matter how many games are won or lost the family aspect of their team will never change and that’s why it will ALWAYS be GBO.”

On the day of this conversation Moore was back in Knoxville meeting with some of his friends. “yes sir I do plan to visit again. As a matter of fact I’m back in Knoxville today just hanging out with a few of my friends and getting to know new people around the campus as my time gets closer until I get here.”

