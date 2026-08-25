2028 Receiver Nasir Parker Reacts to Tennessee Offer and Plans Game Day Visit

Tennessee recently landed its first commit in the 2028 class, four-star quarterback Kaden Craft. Now, Tennessee is looking to add to its class with top targets all across the country. With Craft potentially being the future at the quarterback position, it is especially crucial for the Volunteers to give him good receivers to throw to.

Nasir Parker is a 2028 wide receiver who is currently unranked. Do not expect it to stay that way for long, as top programs are finally taking notice of his talents. LSU, Ole Miss, and, recently, Tennessee have all offered Parker.

The Vols have made an immediate impact on Parker, and he recently spoke with Vols On SI about where Tennessee stands.

Nasir Parker Reacts to Tennessee Offer

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Volunteers told Parker that they were offering him, Parker couldn’t help but think back to conversations he had had with his dad.

“Being from New Orleans, my dad always talked about Peyton Manning and his success with Tennessee in the SEC. I was really excited to be offered by such an amazing program.”

Parker plays for Archbishop Shaw High School in Louisiana, where his brother, Jasper Parker, was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. Through his brother, Nasir built relationships with college coaches, including Tennessee receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

“We first met back before my brother committed to Michigan, so we had a great rapport. Coach Pope expressed how excited he is about my future and how high he thought my ceiling is.”

He also spoke about his desire to learn more about the Tennessee program.

“I am really excited to build a relationship with the coaching staff and to learn more about the offense. Academically, I know Tennessee is top-notch, so I can’t wait to get up there and experience the environment at Rocky Top.”

His older brother recently transferred to Arkansas, and Nasir and his dad plan on attending the Razorbacks’ home games this fall, but he is planning on visiting Tennessee for the SEC opener against Texas.

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