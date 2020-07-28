Volunteer Country
Alvin Kamara Highly Ranked Once Again on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Matthew Ray

Alvin Kamara left Tennessee for the NFL following the 2016 season. Kamara accumulated 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns from scrimmage, yet is has been widely acknowledged that he was both misused and underused by Butch Jones' staff. 

Despite that, Kamara was still selected in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints with the 67th overall pick. 

During his stint in the NFL, Kamara has piled up over 2,400 yards on the ground and 2,000 yards receiving. He has totaled 38 touchdowns, including one on special teams. 

Kamara was the 2017 NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he has been a 3x Pro-Bowler since entering the league. 

The NFL Network is releasing its Top 100 Players, as voted on by over 1,000 players, and Kamara came in at No.42 on the list, falling more than 25 spots from last year's ranking. 

The NFL Network wrote on Kamara, "A preeminent all-purpose weapon since Day 1, Kamara’s made three Pro Bowls in three seasons. His foray as a feature back produced mixed results in 2019, but he was still good for 80 catches. After seeing his yards per touch decline two years straight, is he due for a breakout?"

Kamara is one of seven Saints to make the list, with four already being revealed in Kamara, Demario Davis (67), Marshon Lattimore (76), and Ryan Ramczyk (82). 

Kamara is the only Vol on the list, so far, and it will likely remain that way. He will look to bounce back this season after a nagging ankle injury hindered his 2019 production. 

