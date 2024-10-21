Alabama Radio Announcer Accuses Tennessee of Using Artificial Crowd Noise at Neyland Stadium
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the second time in three years on Saturday in front of an insane crowd at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols' fans were all decked out in orange for the huge rivalry game against the Crimson Tide, and the noise level in Neyland was peaking at over 120 decibels at multiple points during the game. The raucous crowd definitely helped Tennessee secure a 24-17 victory.
However, Alabama's play-by-play radio announcer Chris Stewart, claimed that Tennessee was pumping artificial crowd noise into the stadium as well.
“Second-and-16 is not what you’re looking for,” Stewart said. “Especially with the crowd noise being what it is here. You got 100,000+ and they also pipe in crowd noise, as well.”
Tennessee has one of the best home-field advantages in all of college football. The Vols have not lost at home to any team except for Georgia since the 2021 season. The Tide have now dropped two in a row in Knoxville, proving how difficult it is to come into Neyland Stadium and win.
Alabama finished the game with 15 penalties for 115 yards. Those penalties included four pre-snap flags on offense. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe could be seen individually communicating with each offensive lineman before being able to snap the ball. Verbal communication was impossible unless Milroe was standing right next to his teammates.
This was the first true SEC road environment that Alabama had played in all season. The Tide did play on the road at Vanderbilt, but there were more Alabama fans at that game than there were fans of the Commodores. Even with that advantage, Alabama still lost that game too. The Tide also still has to play road games at LSU and Oklahoma before the season is over.
If they cannot work out their road game issues before traveling to Death Valley, the Tide may be in for another tough loss.
