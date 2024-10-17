Alabama vs Tenenssee is The Best Rivalry in the SEC is Back After Skipping a Generation
Ever since Tennessee knocked off Alabama in 2022, ending a 15-game losing streak in the series, the Third Saturday in October has taken on a new but familiar feel.
From 2007 to 2021 Alabama dominated Tennessee. However, Before that, the Vols won 10 of the last 12 agaisnt the Tide from 1995 to 2006. It is a rivalry that has always been defined by streaks. But Alabama’s streak of 15 wins in a row caused an entire generation to not understand the significance of this rivalry. The Third Saturday in October is objectively the best rivalry in the SEC’s history.
Alabama and Tennessee are the winningest programs in SEC history. Excluding Texas and Oklahoma who have just joined the conference, the Third Saturday in October is historically a battle between the top dog in the SEC in Alabama, and the second most successful program in Tennessee. Additionally, no team has more wins over the Vols than the Crimson Tide (59), and no team has more wins over the Tide than the Vols (39). Those numbers used to be a lot closer to each other before Nick Sabin came along.
SInce Saban led Alabama on the greatest run in college football history while Tennessee’s program fell into disrepair, college football fans all but forgot about The Third Saturday in October. However, Tennessee’s win in 2022 changed that. The 2023 edition of this rivalry was another hard-fought battle that went Alabama’s way after the Tide had a 13-point comeback in the second half. Now, 2024 could give the nation another spectatcle of southern college football that will end with one side lighting up cigars. One of the best rivalry traditions there is.
There was a hole in college football since this rivalry became one-sided. Now, it feels like it is here to stay for the long haul.
