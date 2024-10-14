Volunteer Country

AP Poll Top 25 Drops Tennessee Out of Top 10, Outlook of Volunteers' Season

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) prepares to throw a pass against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The recent AP poll top 25 dropped the Tennessee Volunteers out of the top 10 and gives an outlook to the rest of Tennessee's season.

The Tennessee Volunteers managed to escape Saturday with a win against the Florida Gators despite being held scoreless in the first half for the second week in a row. The game went in to overtime but the Volunteers had a second half surge that boosted the momentum in their favor at home and helped lead them to a victory.

Despite the win, the latest AP poll rankings dropped on Sunday and the Volunteers fell out of the top 10 after being ranked No. 8 after the loss to Arkansas. Tennessee is now ranked No. 11 in the country and has a matchup with the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend, who had a scare with South Carolina at home this past weekend.

Taking a look at the remaining schedule for Tennessee, they games against No. 5 Georgia and a scrappy Vanderbilt team late in the season. Outside of that, Alabama and Georgia are the only two ranked games left for the Volunteers right now.

AP Poll Rankings After Week 7

  1. Texas
  2. Oregon
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

