AP Poll Top 25 Drops Tennessee Out of Top 10, Outlook of Volunteers' Season
The recent AP poll top 25 dropped the Tennessee Volunteers out of the top 10 and gives an outlook to the rest of Tennessee's season.
The Tennessee Volunteers managed to escape Saturday with a win against the Florida Gators despite being held scoreless in the first half for the second week in a row. The game went in to overtime but the Volunteers had a second half surge that boosted the momentum in their favor at home and helped lead them to a victory.
Despite the win, the latest AP poll rankings dropped on Sunday and the Volunteers fell out of the top 10 after being ranked No. 8 after the loss to Arkansas. Tennessee is now ranked No. 11 in the country and has a matchup with the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend, who had a scare with South Carolina at home this past weekend.
Taking a look at the remaining schedule for Tennessee, they games against No. 5 Georgia and a scrappy Vanderbilt team late in the season. Outside of that, Alabama and Georgia are the only two ranked games left for the Volunteers right now.
AP Poll Rankings After Week 7
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
