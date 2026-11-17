Arkansas State has fired former Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The move comes two days after the Red Wolves lost 28–21 at Coastal Carolina, dropping them to 4–6 overall and 2–4 in Sun Belt play.

It’s a familiar record for Tennessee fans. The Vols were also 4–6 when they dismissed Jones in November 2017, following a road loss to Missouri. Both moves came with two games left in the regular season.

Butch Jones’ Tenure at Tennessee

Jones coached Tennessee from 2013 to 2017, winning 34 games in five seasons. The Vols improved from 5–7 in his first year to 7–6 in his second before posting back-to-back 9–4 seasons in 2015 and 2016. Tennessee won three consecutive bowl games under Jones and finished each of those nine-win seasons ranked in the final AP poll.

The 2016 season produced some of the most memorable wins of his tenure. Tennessee beat Florida and Georgia in the same season for the first time in 15 years, then closed the year with a 38–24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

The momentum faded the following fall. Tennessee lost its first six SEC games in 2017, and then-athletic director John Currie relieved Jones of his duties after the Missouri game. Brady Hoke took over on an interim basis for the final two games, and the Vols finished 4–8 overall and 0–8 in conference play.

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Arkansas State Reached Three Straight Bowls Under Jones

Jones took over at Arkansas State in 2021 and went 30–43 across six seasons. His best year came in 2024, when the Red Wolves won eight games and captured the 68 Ventures Bowl. Arkansas State followed that with an Xbox Bowl victory in 2025, its third straight season with a bowl appearance.

The Red Wolves climbed back to .500 this fall with consecutive wins over Southern Miss and Georgia State. A two-point home loss to Louisiana-Monroe and Saturday’s seven-point loss at Coastal Carolina left them needing to win both remaining games to reach six victories. Arkansas State visits Louisiana Tech on Nov. 21 before hosting Troy in the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.

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