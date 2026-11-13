Tennessee football was headed back to its football facility for dinner Friday after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop delayed the Vols’ trip to Texas A&M.

The No. 8 Volunteers were scheduled to depart McGhee Tyson Airport at 4 p.m. ET for College Station. Vols On SI’s Charles Mays previously reported that the team’s plane was on the tarmac awaiting instructions. A subsequent travel update said the team was returning to its facility to eat and wait for further direction. The update did not give a revised departure time.

The FAA halted departures Friday afternoon after a communications problem affected regional air traffic control centers. Aircraft already in the air could continue to land, but the order kept departing flights on the ground. Tennessee was among several college football teams whose Friday travel was disrupted. Texas was also delayed in Austin ahead of its Saturday night game at LSU.

Tennessee was scheduled to depart @FlyKnoxville at 4 p.m. ET for College Station (CLL). We are currently returning to the @Vol_Football facility for dinner and will await further direction. — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 13, 2026

Tennessee–Texas A&M Kickoff Still Listed for 3 P.M. ET

Tennessee’s official game center still lists Saturday’s kickoff for 3 p.m. ET, or 2 p.m. local time, on ESPN. The matchup is Tennessee’s first at Kyle Field since 2016, when the Aggies beat the Vols 45–38 in double overtime. Tennessee won the programs’ most recent meeting, 20–13, at Neyland Stadium in 2023.

Josh Heupel’s team enters the weekend 7–2 overall and 4–2 in the SEC after beating Kentucky 34–6 last Saturday. That win helped move Tennessee from No. 13 to No. 8 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. Texas A&M is 4–5 overall and 1–5 in conference play, but the Aggies have won four of their five games at Kyle Field this season.

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Saturday begins a three-game stretch that will shape Tennessee’s postseason chances. The Vols host LSU in their home finale on Nov. 21 and close the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28. Winning all three would give Tennessee a 10–2 overall record and a 7–2 finish in conference play, keeping the Vols in the conversation for both the SEC Championship Game and a playoff berth.

For now, the next development is when Tennessee can get out of Knoxville. As of the team’s return to its facility Friday evening, the travel update had offered no new timetable for getting the Vols to College Station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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