Caleb Herring's Film Reflects Athletic Marvel

Tennesse continues to commit to the edge rusher position. Some athletic departments avoid such types, as they require a lot of development and nurturing before they can see the field.

However, the upside is worth every second of recruiting and development. Edge rusher Caleb Herring carries that upside and is a marquee defensive signing for this program.

The Tennessee native put together an impressive four-year career in high school and should be a significant difference-maker with the Volunteers. What makes Herring unique from other defensive linemen?

Ridiculous Arm Length

Playing a 7-technique outside the tackle will put you in poor positions. If you don't seal the edge correctly, opposing offenses will exploit you in run defense and don't have to consider you in the dropback passing game.

The fact is that Herring will make mistakes playing outside the tackle. However, his arm length allows him to get back into plays and disrupt things. He routinely gets his hands on offensive linemen first because of his reach.

Furthermore, he can wrap around tackles and bring down ball carriers in run support while holding contain. To play many snaps as an edge in college football, you must bring length to the table, which Herring has in spades.

Athletic Twitch

Herring comes in at 6-5.5 and 205 lbs. While some physical development is needed, he flashes elite twitch and feel at the line of scrimmage, which makes accepting his commitment worthwhile.

Offensive tackles have difficulty predicting where Herring will attack, as his first few steps are so athletic and quick that he can jump inside or outside with relative ease.

Riverdale High School felt so comfortable with Herring's athletic traits that they even played him as an overhang defender. Some systems may call it the STAR or an OLB, but the bottom line is that he was making plays in coverage as a front-seven defender.

Powerful Hands

Despite a light frame, Herring packs a strong punch in his hands. He carries sound leverage through his palms and delivers solid strikes to both shoulders of tackles, driving them backward easily.

His athleticism shows in his hands, as Herring can alter placement and still power through without taking many snaps to adjust. Getting his hands on tackles first is a bonus, as they are already forced to play with negative leverage before beginning their pass set.

While they must add some muscle to him, Herring's hands make it less urgent than other rushers coming in at the same weight.

