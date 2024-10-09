College Football Analyst Identifies Issue With Tennessee's Quarterback
College football analyst David Pollack identifies an issue with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a tough loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks and it wasn't the cleanest of offensive performances. The game came down to a crucial final possession from Tennessee that resulted in Nico Iamaleava taking off on the final play of the game. Iamaleava has been impressive this season, but one college football analyst has identified a potential concern.
Former Georgia football player and College Gameday analyst David Pollack noted a tendency of Iamaleava's when he presented with some pressure in the pocket.
"One thing about Nico... when he gets a little bit of pressure and his eyes come down, you see a lot of quarterbacks as they develop as they mature they start to slide and then they make throws,"Pollack said. "When Nico's eyes come down – he takes off – he wants to run the football. Listen, he's a really good athlete, but I think he's got to learn to continue to do damage from the pocket."
It's understandable why that might be the case for the Tennessee quarterback. He is just a redshirt freshman and is in his first year as a full-time college starter. Still in the very early stages of his career and something that will likely be fixed with more reps throughout the season.
