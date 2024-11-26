College Football Playoff Predictions: How Far Does Tennessee Climb?
A prediction for where the Tennessee Volunteers will land in the college football playoff rankings on Tuesday.
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for Tennessee as they will rise in the rankings this week.
Tennessee knew they were going to need some help after losing to Georgia on the road two weeks ago and they got more than enough of it this past weekend. They were on the outside looking in when they rankings were released last week and this week they will be back into the mix. The only question is how far will the Volunteers rise?
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Miami
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Iowa State
- Tulane
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Army
- Kansas State
Tennessee has a game against Vanderbilt this weekend and if they can get past them, they will have locked down a playoff spot for good. At that point, it's just a matter of if they will host a first-round game or if they will have to travel on the road. Nonetheless, if Tennessee takes care of business, they will have a shot at the national title during the postseason.
