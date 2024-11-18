Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
Tennessee football will finally not be playing a night game in the SEC when they take on Vanderbilt.
Tennessee football’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt in Nashville is set for noon ET on ABC, as announced by the SEC on Monday afternoon. The kickoff from First Bank Stadium will be the first SEC game for Tennessee to not be played at night since the Alabama game started at 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee enters this weekend’s game against UTEP with an 8-2 (5-2 SEC) record. To potentially secure their College Football Playoff hopes, they must secure a win in their two remaining regular season games. Currently, the Vols are considered a bubble team and could potentially benefit from a large margin of victory in their final two games of the regular season.
Vanderbilt, led by head coach Clark Lea, has a 6-4 record (3-3 SEC) this season. The Commodores have won games against Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky. Before they prepare for their highly anticipated rivalry matchup against Tennessee, they will face LSU (6-4, 3-3 SEC) this weekend in Baton Rouge.
Tennessee football has not lost to Vanderbilt since the 2018 season. However, this year's Commodores have proven themselves to be a worthy opponent, capable of beating quality SEC teams. It should be one of the more interesting matchups in this in-state rivalry in several years.
