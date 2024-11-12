College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: Where Will Tennessee Be Ranked?
A prediction for what the college football playoff rankings are going to look like tonight after this past weekend's action.
The Tennessee Volunteers handled business this past weekend as they defeated Mississippi State despite quarterback Nico Iamaleava having to leave the game due to injury. The Volunteers remain with just one loss this season but now they are faced with the task of playing Georgia in Athens this next week.
Georgia took a loss to Ole Miss this weekend which was their second on the season. That also means that Saturday's game is an elimination game for the Bulldogs. College Gameday has also announced that they will be in town for the big-time SEC matchup.
Postseason play is approaching rapidly and the college football season is nearing an end, so here a prediction as to how the college football playoff rankings will look on Tuesday night:
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Georgia
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Army
- Clemson
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Louisville
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Tulane
Tennessee has a big game this weekend as they are traveling to Athens to take on Georgia. It's a playoff elimination game for the Bulldogs and could potentially be the same thing for Tennessee.
