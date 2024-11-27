Volunteer Country

College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed: Where are the Tennessee Vols?

Where are the Tennessee Volunteers in the latest college football playoff rankings?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) and running back Dylan Sampson (6) during the NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) and running back Dylan Sampson (6) during the NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for Tennessee as they will rise in the rankings this week.

Tennessee knew they were going to need some help after losing to Georgia on the road two weeks ago and they got more than enough of it this past weekend. They were on the outside looking in when they rankings were released last week and this week they will be back into the mix. The only question is how far will the Volunteers rise?

On Tuesday the latest edition of the college football playoff rankings were revealed and this is how the committee had them put together:

*This article will be updated as the rankings are revealed*

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. .
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Arizona State
  17. Tulane
  18. Iowa State
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Missouri
  22. UNLV
  23. Illinois
  24. Kansas State
  25. Colorado

