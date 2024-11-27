College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed: Where are the Tennessee Vols?
Where are the Tennessee Volunteers in the latest college football playoff rankings?
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for Tennessee as they will rise in the rankings this week.
Tennessee knew they were going to need some help after losing to Georgia on the road two weeks ago and they got more than enough of it this past weekend. They were on the outside looking in when they rankings were released last week and this week they will be back into the mix. The only question is how far will the Volunteers rise?
On Tuesday the latest edition of the college football playoff rankings were revealed and this is how the committee had them put together:
*This article will be updated as the rankings are revealed*
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- .
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
