Final Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Volunteers are set forget another contest against a team inside the Southeastern Conference, and they are set to take on arguably one of their biggest rivals in the whole conference at this time.

The Vols are taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, which is going to be one of the better matchups across the country as Tennessee and Vanderbilt both want to win this game more than anyone can imagine, as it is far more than bragging rights, as this is a contest that is typically close throughout the past seasons.

Both teams bring a lot to the table, including the Tennessee program, which is looking to continue their offensive dominance as they have been very good in the past few weeks. However, this Vanderbilt team will not go down without a fight as they continue to show that they are one of the more slept-on teams in the conference.

Our staff shared their predictions, as the game is quickly approaching.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Defeats Vanderbilt 71-67

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma on Feb. 18, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tennessee basketball has done a great job when it comes to scoring recently, and that's thanks to the youngest in charge, Nate Ament. The talented forward is proving why he deserves to be a lottery selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, but even with him playing a solid game in this one, I still believe it will be close. The Commodores have a solid program and are one of the teams that have done a fantastic job with spacing the floor. I believe this game will be close, as is the majority of the Commodores vs. Vols games in basketball. This will be the first of two games, and the Vols will be looking to get one up on one of their biggest rivals," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Defeats Vanderbilt 68-56

Tennessee guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) and Troy Henderson (24) walk off the court after the win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 18, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Vols have been playing solidly through the last few weeks, and seem to have found their rhythm. It being the in-state rival, Vanderbilt, the Vols should have a bit extra in the tank for this one," Dowden said.

Wesley Powell: Tennessee Defeats Vanderbilt 75-61

Feb 18, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) rebounds the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

"Vandy has struggled recently and is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Missouri. In contrast, Tennessee has been hot streak with wins in 7 of their last 8 games, with Nate Ament in particular playing some of his best basketball. I think he will be the difference in this one, and Tennessee takes it," Powell said.