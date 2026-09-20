College GameDay Announces News Tennessee Fans Will Want to See

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially wrapped up their non-conference slate, and as many expected, they are entering their conference slate with an undefeated record. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, with a 42-9 final score.

This was a game that was far from pretty, but Tennessee still got it done with what seemed to be a limited roster on Saturday night, thanks to the injuries that they had.

Even still, they now face who many believe to be their toughest opponent of the season, as they take on the Texas Longhorns inside Neyland Stadium. The Texas Longhorns are undefeated themselves and are likely to enter the game as the No. 1 team, as they previously defeated the No. 1 team (Ohio State) just two weeks ago and, of course, defeated the UTSA Roadrunners in their game this weekend.

College GameDay Will Be in Knoxville

Kirk Herbstreit points at Nick Saban during ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This matchup is so anticipated that College GameDay announced they will be traveling to Knoxville and that this will be the game they cover. This game is one that many expected to be the College GameDay feature; however, with the news finally released, Tennessee fans are thrilled.

It is no secret that Tennessee fans will show up whether there is a game going on against a team like Kennesaw State or they are taking on a powerhouse like Texas.

The second half is moments away



Tennessee leads 21-3. pic.twitter.com/IRrh8KYNjX — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) September 20, 2026

This showed in their game on Saturday, which should be plenty of indication that this crowd could be even more wild with the likes of Checker Neyland being in play, along with College GameDay being in town.

This is a game that either team could win, and it isn't a game that seems clear-cut for the Texas Longhorns to win. With that being said, this game is by far one of the more intriguing games that the Vols will play, and if they show up big in this one, then the sky is the limit for the rest of 2026.

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