Three Fun College GameDay Guest Picker Options to Consider for Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers are now set for their first SEC game following a 42-9 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls. They will begin their conference play against the Texas Longhorns, a team that will enter this game as the No. 1 team in the country, while the Vols will hold out hope of defeating them in Knoxville, Tennessee.

While there are many reasons for fans to enjoy this game, it is also important to note that College GameDay announced that they will be in attendance for this game, as the Vols vs. Longhorns is the featured game of the week.

This is where the fun will begin. Today I have brought three fun and intriguing guest picker options for Tennessee fans to consider ahead of the official announcement. By no means am I saying these are the three most likely, but these would be some of the cooler options to have on stage, in my opinion.

Kane

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Mayor of Knoxville County and WWE Hall of Fame member Glenn Jacobs aka Kane addresses the crowd during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Glenn Jacobs (a.k.a. Kane) is no longer the mayor after eight years serving as Knoxville's mayor, he would still be a great guest picker. As many know, Jacobs spent plenty of time with the WWE as Kane. Kane was known for many things, including being The Undertaker's brother on TV, and quickly became one of the more beloved WWE wrestlers. He is a big Tennessee fan, and now that his schedule is likely more cleared up, it does make sense as to why the Big Red Monster could be the guest picker.

Morgan Wallen

Presenter Morgan Wallen, left, hands the award to HARDY after announcing him the winner of the Songwriter of the Year award during the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors event at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan Wallen is by far one of the individuals who represent Tennessee. He is someone who has ties to the Tennessee sports programs, including some key mentions of them in his songs, such as his song called "Tennessee Fan". Wallen has been a fan favorite to be selected for the show, and it seems that this year may be the best shot to actually get him on, as he isn't currently on tour at the moment. This leaves some hope that he might be the selection, and he could be the one that the fans make the most push for online.

Kevin Hart

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one may seem random to some, as he is someone who appears to be a newer Tennessee football fan. Hart's son, Hendrix, is set to be a track star for the Vols, which gives Hart some ties to the Tennessee Vols program. In fact, Hart has visited for a Vols football game already this season, as he was in attendance for the game on Saturday night. While this one is probably a long shot, this would be cool for the fans, as the talented actor and comedian could go on stage and show his love for Tennessee.

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