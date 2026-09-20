Everything Faizon Brandon and Daune Morris Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Kennesaw State

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon and sophomore running back Daune Morris spoke to the media following the Tennessee Volunteers' 42-9 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls. Against the Owls, Brandon had another good showing, completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing the ball 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Although Brandon impressed many with his efficient play, Morris stole the show, carrying the ball 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Here's what they had to say.

Faizon Brandon on Not Throwing an Interception so Far This Season and How He Plans on Keeping That Going

"I feel like just not really trying to force anything and uh you know, just take what they give me. Um not trying to do anything extra," Brandon said.

Daune Morris on if Anything was Different Going into this Week's Game and if DeSean Bishop's Injury Changed Anything

"No, sir. It wasn't different, you know, um, going into the week just still prepping like a regular game. Um, everybody just doing their job and going into the week with high intensity, focusing on our details and our alignment. So, I don't think it was no difference. I mean, just when your number called, be ready," Morris said.

Daune Morris on How He Would Access His Play

"Um, I feel like it's a lot of things that I can get better at. Um, pad plus two, breaking through tackles, but, you know, um, just going into this week, focusing on those details that I didn't do as well. Um um today," Morris said.

Duane Morris and Faizon Brandon on the Atmosphere in Their First Neyland Stadium Night Game this Season

"Feel like the atmosphere was you know very electric you know it's always been like that even when I used to come on visits and stuff like that you know night games are always just I say just very electric like I said earlier um you know it felt very good for our first night game," Brandon said.

"Um I feel like it was electric like he said, just being able to have the fans help us on defense as well and just creating an atmosphere that um a lot of people can't withhold and just being able to play, play in the nights of Neyland in this stadium. It's always wonderful," Morris said.

Faizon Brandon on How He Would Assess Where He's at Right Now, What He's Doing Well, and Where He Could Improve

"Um I feel like I'm at a pretty good spot right now. Definitely a lot of things we can work on. Um, but if I just need to continue to, you know, not try to do anything extra and take what the defense gives me. Um, and continue to try to, you know, extend plays when things aren't there. But I feel like just trying to certain things I can work on, but I feel like I just need to keep on taking what defense is giving me," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on What Opened up the Missed Deep Ball to Mike Matthews in the Fourth Quarter

"Um really feel like the safety just getting a little nosy on the over. Um and the window of just taking the post over top of them. Um and I think that's what uh really opened it up," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on the Importance of Completing Big Shots Like the Missed Deep Ball to Mike Matthews

"I feel like it's really important um can kind of set the tone of the game um depending on what's going on. But I feel like it is really important to hit those big shots," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on How He Would Evaluate His Ability to Work the Middle of the Field

"Um I feel like I feel like we did pretty good with that. Um you know they did a lot of drop eight. So, just trying to take what they gave us um whenever things opened up across the middle, you know, try to get it there. If we couldn't, then just try to get down to my checkdowns, but never feel like I couldn't have done better, a little better at that," Brandon said

Daune Morris on How Much Fun the Last Two Weeks Have Been for Him

"Um, it's been it's been it's been a great two weeks, but you know, um just the prep and doing my job has been the main focus. um not really being too too overhead about what the games I produced or anything I've done on the field. Just being able to um correct my wrongs and go into more details on my alignment, assignment and details," said Morris

Daune Morris on What Kind of Teammate Hunter Barnes is and Who He is Outside of the Public View

"Um Hunter is always a great teammate. Like any opportunity he get or anything that goes on on and off the field, like he's always there for that room. and just him having less opportunities, he's still focusing on helping us as a running back room and just building up and helping people around. Like he's a great person off the field as well," Morris said.

Faizon Brandon on When He Feels Like He Needs to Scramble

"I kind of feel like it's just like not really a clock, but like a feel thing. Um, you know, when I'm out there on the on the field, I'm going through my reads, get down in my check. If that's not there, then I like that's when it's time to get out and run," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on How the Tight Ends Played, How Much the Green Dot Communication is Used, and How Much it Helps

"Um, I feel like the tight ends were really good, you know, stepping up and they had a great week of preparation. Um, feel like we really didn't miss a beat, uh, at the tight end position. And, um, the green dot, you know, it can help me. Don't we don't really say too much in it, just kind of tell me the play. Um, so I feel the green dot does help uh, if I miss a signal or something like that, but it definitely helps a lot,"

Faizon Brandon on if There Was Any Emphasis to Get Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews Going Early

"Um, I would say just, you know, we're talking about, you know, that first play all week. Um, and if they gave us a certain look, then we know we're going to go to, but they ended up uh taking the post away. So the over was the next thing that we were going to take right there. Um so I thought it was just, you know, going through my progression. Um it wasn't really trying to, you know, get one of those to the ball, but uh just going through my pro progression and Braylon was there," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on if He Likes the Rhythm of the Passing Game

"Yeah, I feel like we have a pretty good rhythm going into SEC play," Brandon said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.