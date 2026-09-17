How Tennessee Football Already Has an Advantage Over Texas Ahead of Next Week

The Tennessee Volunteers have already started to have an advantage when it comes to the game against the Texas Longhorns. Obviously, just because a team has an advantage doesn't mean that this team is going to win; however, there are some things to like, and you have to imagine that this particular advantage is one that the Vols can use all week long in the build-up.

Similar to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas Longhorns have played two games this season, which includes a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. This was a game that the Longhorns were trailing big in; however, they were able to come back for a win against the Buckeyes.

Why Does This Matter?

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You may be asking, "Why does this matter?" This matters because the Texas football program had no choice but to open the playbook in order to show new things and win the football game. I can't blame them for doing so, as they were playing the then No. 1 team in college football, and they later took the crown of themselves.

Opening up the playbook is something the Vols haven't had to do much. The offense and defense against the Furman Paladins were as vanilla as they could be, and they opened the playbook up a bit more against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but they didn't have to go deep into their bag of tricks and plays to pick up a victory in Atlanta. On the other hand, that is exactly what the Longhorns had to do to win.

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Kayin Lee (14) during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This can be used as an advantage, as the Vols will have the chance to see more of what the Longhorns have to offer in this one, which is something that Tennessee football will have the chance to take a look at on film next week. This is a game where every inch matters, and the Vols will have a bit of an advantage, assuming that they won't need to open their playbook up against the Kennesaw State Owls.

As for the Longhorns, they will be playing against the UTSA Roadrunners, which is a game that they won't have to open up their playbook in, as long as things go well for them.

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