Colton Hood Will Be One of 16 to Attend the NFL Draft in Person

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and many former Tennessee Volunteers will hear their names called. Last year, four former Volunteers were drafted.

The draft is not what it used to be in terms of a spectacle. Nowadays, most players choose to watch the draft at home and at a special place with their families instead of attending the draft in person. This year, many players, including likely number one overall pick Fernado Mendoza, have already announced that they will not be attending the NFL Draft in person.

Colton Hood to Attend NFL Draft in Person

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) reacts after a stop against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Going against the current trend, former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood will attend the NFL Draft in person.

The other attendees will be David Bailey (Texas Tech), Ruben Bain (Miami), Mansoor Delane (LSU), Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Keldic Faulk (Auburn), Makai Lemon (USC), Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Arvell Reese (Ohio State), Ty Simpson (Alabama), Sonny Styles (Ohio State), Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Jordan Tyson (Arizona State).

What is also notable about Hood attending the draft is that the NFL only invites players who have received interest to go in the first round of the draft (Hood is currently projected as a late first-round pick).

Hood reportedly recently visited with the Cowboys and Seahawks, per Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST).

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports, Hood was one of six Tennessee players taken (was taken second out of the six after Jermod McCoy).

Analysis on Hood

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (9) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Here is a look at Hood’s overview, strengths, and weaknesses, according to

Press-man bully with an ability to put his stamp on the first and last phases of the snap. Hood plays with a disruptive punch and gets his hands on most releases, but shifty NFL wideouts could create issues for him. He has enough speed to stay phased on verticals and does a nice job erasing space on in-breakers from tight press or off-man looks. He’s disciplined in zone, but route switches still cause occasional missteps. Hood plays with aggression in the catch space, taking top positioning by force. Physicality also shows up in run support, where he triggers downhill with stopping power and finishes like an extra safety. Hood needs to sharpen his instincts/technique, but he has the mentality and upside to become a CB2 in a press-heavy scheme.

Strengths

Plays with box-safety physicality in coverage and run support.

Punches and suffocates outside release against boundary.

Demands the catch space on jump-ball battles.

Gathers and triggers with adequate fluidity from depth.

Operates with discipline/leverage against high/low route concepts.

Explodes vertically with extended arms to capture high-point.

Run-defense wiring is exactly what coaches want to see.

Above-average stopping power when tackling bigger backs.

Weaknesses