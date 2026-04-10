2029 ATH Chance "Turbo" Johnson Visits Tennessee Football

2029 Spain Park (AL) ATH Chance "Turbo" Johnson took a trip to Knoxville to get his first glimpse at what Tennessee Football is all about.



Vols on SI caught up with Johnson shortly after to recap the visit.

My overall visit to Tennessee was a very great experience," Johnson said of the trip.

"The environment was very welcoming, and I could tell right away as soon as I started watching practice that there’s a strong culture built around hard work, discipline, and development. Everything from the facilities to the people made a strong impression on me," Johnson detailed.

The Yellow Hammer product may be a younger prospect, but the approach to the visits are very business oriented as Johnson pays close attention to things that many young guys do not notice.



The broadness in describing that stood out the most during the visit was evident of that.

"What stood out the most to me was the energy and attention to detail throughout everybody. The way the coaches interact with players and the standard they hold everyone to really caught my attention. You can tell they expect a lot, but they also invest a lot into their players," Turbo told Vols on SI.

The soon to be sophomore was able to check out the defensive backs during practice, and it is a unique situation as everything is a clean slate. New secondary cooaches and DC have joined the staff, but Johnson had never been to Tennessee so it the initial meeting was a first for everyone.



This gave Johnson an early chance to see the guys in action in a raw form.

"When watching the DBs, I liked their intensity and technique. They played fast and communicated well. I also noticed how much detail they put in when they were working with footwork and positioning, which is something I value in my own game," Johnson said.

Early Relationships

Johnson was able to connect with both secondary coaches Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones. The wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope even took the time to engage with the Alabama native.



The trio of coaches left their mark on the Spain Park student-athlete.

"I thought all three coaches were very welcoming and knowledgeable. They were honest with me and made it clear what they expect from their players both on and off the field. Their message was about staying consistent, working hard, and continuing to develop my skills while trusting the process because I am still very young. They expect to see me back on campus for sure. I respect how direct and real they were with me," Johnson confessed.

Obviously, Johnson is a younger prospect has a few more years to go, Johnson believes Tennessee will be a school that he continues to evaluate in the future as a school of interest, and this visit has a lot to do with it.



"Tennessee definitely left a strong impression on me. Even though it’s still early in my recruitment they’re a school I’ll be keeping a close eye on. I like the direction of the program and what they have to offer."

Johnson is definitely open about wanting to return, but this time in the fall, for obvious reasons. A deeper interest list is already on the mind of the young athlete. These early visits definitely offer the opportunity to checks many things off the, "to know about list," so that in the near future a lot of the visit boils down to building very strong relationships while building a plan to success.

"Yes, I’d definitely be interested in coming back for a game day visit. I’d like to experience the atmosphere and see how the fans support the team in a live setting. When I return, I’d like to learn more about player development, the academic support system, and how the coaching staff helps players prepare for the next level. I also want to continue building relationships with the coaches and players," Johnson revealed.

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