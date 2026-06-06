The 10 Oldest Stadiums in the NFL

The NFL could soon be moving away from its oldest stadium.

With the Bears seriously considering a move to Hammond, Ind., they will not only be leaving Chicago, but also their longtime home of Soldier Field. The Bears are likely moving to a new stadium whether or not they stay in Illinois or depart for Indiana—and leave behind their storied history at Soldier Field.

As the Bears take the next steps toward solidifying their future home, here is a look at the current 10 oldest stadiums in the NFL.

10. Raymond James Stadium (1998-present)

Raymond James Stadium hosted the Super Bowl five years ago. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers opened Raymond James Stadium in 1998 and have been playing there ever since. The franchise, which just celebrated its 50th season, has seen their best years since Raymond James opened. The greatest moment came in 2021 when they won their second Lombardi trophy while hosting the big game—becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl at home.

The Buccaneers are looking to renovate Raymond James Stadium in the near future.

9. M&T Bank Stadium (1998-present)

After spending their first two seasons playing at the Baltimore Memorial Stadium—where the Baltimore Colts played before moving to Indianapolis—the Ravens moved to M&T Bank Stadium in 1998.

8. Northwest Stadium (1997-present)

Northwest Stadium has been the home of Washington for nearly three decades. The stadium is located in Landover, Md., but the Commanders are soon planning a return to Washington D.C., where they spent much of the franchise’s history from 1937 to ’96 at Griffith Stadium and then RFK Stadium.

7. Bank of America Stadium (1996-present)

The Panthers have played at Bank of America Stadium for three decades. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After spending the franchise’s first season at Memorial Stadium, the home of the Clemson Tigers, the Panthers moved into Bank of America Stadium in 1996, where they have played ever since. Bank of America Stadium is also the home of MLS team Charlotte FC and two annual college football games—Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Related: Ranking All 30 NFL Stadiums Heading Into 2025 Season

6. EverBank Stadium (1995-present)

EverBank Stadium has been home to the Jaguars since they first began play in 1995. EverBank Stadium is known for being the only NFL stadium with a pool.

The stadium is currently undergoing renovations. As a result, it will have reduced capacity for the 2026 season and the Jaguars will move to Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the 2027 season so that the stadium can finish renovations. It is set to re-open in 2028.

5. Hard Rock Stadium (1987-present)

The Dolphins spent the franchise’s first two decades playing at the Miami Orange Bowl, a stadium that saw them win their first two—and only two—Lombardi Trophies and put together the NFL’s lone perfect season.

They moved to Hard Rock Stadium in 1987, where they’ve remained for nearly four decades. Both stadiums have regularly hosted the Super Bowl, with the Orange Bowl hosting the big game five times and Hard Rock Stadium holding it six times, including most recently in 2020.

Hard Rock Stadium is also the home of the University of Miami’s football team, the Miami Open and the Orange Bowl.

4. Caesars Superdome (1975-present)

The Superdome is the longtime home of the Saints. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No stadium has hosted the Super Bowl more than the Caesars Superdome, which has been home to the Saints since 1975. The stadium has hosted the Super Bowl eight times, including most recently in 2025. It also has annually hosted the Sugar Bowl since it opened in 1975.

The Saints did temporarily leave the Superdome during the 2005 season due to the effects of Hurricane Katrina. It re-opened in 2006 with the Saints earning a win over the Falcons in the “domecoming.” The NFL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “domecoming” game this season on Monday Night Football.

3. Arrowhead Stadium (1972-present)

The Chiefs moved into Arrowhead Stadium 12 years after they became one of the AFL’s first franchises in 1960. They eventually helped forced a merger with the NFL, and shortly after, began play at Arrowhead Stadium.

In recent years, Arrowhead Stadium has played host to several memorable playoff games during the Chiefs’ dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Arrowhead Stadium features one of the loudest atmospheres in the league.

The Chiefs are leaving all the history behind, however, as they are slated to move out of the state of Missouri in 2031 and instead will play across the border in Kansas.

2. Lambeau Field (1957-present)

Lambeau Field remains the NFL’s most iconic stadium. | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files / USA TODAY NETWORK

As various NFL teams prioritize money over legacy and fan interest, the Packers remain the gold standard in preserving history and tradition. The Packers have played at storied Lambeau Field since 1957, a stadium named after their legendary coach, Curly Lambeau, who saw them win six NFL championships. They have played at Lambeau through the glory days of the Vince Lombardi dynasty and during the Hall of Fame careers of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Lambeau Field underwent renovations in the early 2000s, allowing them to increase seating capacity and avoid needing a new stadium.

1. Soldier Field (1924-present)

For now, Soldier Field remains the oldest stadium in the NFL. It won’t stay that way for long as it appears increasingly likely the Bears are moving to Hammond, Ind.

Soldier Field opened in 1924 and has hosted the Bears since 1971. The Bears did play games at Soldier Field on occasion before making the stadium its permanent home in the early 1970s. Soldier Field also was home to the then-Chicago Cardinals during the 1959 season.

New NFL Stadiums on the Way

There are several new NFL stadiums on the way in the years to come. Here’s a look at which teams will be opening new ballparks in the near future.

2026: New Highmark Stadium and New Nissan Stadium

Two new stadiums are set to open up in 2026: New Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) and New Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans).

The Bills, who paid tribute to the old Highmark Stadium in their 2025 regular-season finale to the tune of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, will play in the New Highmark Stadium for the first time on Thursday Night Football against the Lions in Week 2. The Titans, meanwhile, will not get to debut their new stadium in prime time. Instead, they will open the season at the New Nissan Stadium on Sept. 13 against the Jets.

2029: Browns to open new stadium

Earlier this offseason, the Browns broke ground on the new Huntington Bank Field. The Browns are planning for the stadium to open in 2029.

Related: Cleveland Browns Share New Renderings of Brook Park Domed Stadium

2030: Commanders to return to D.C.

The Commanders are planning to begin the 2030s where they moved in the late 1930s—Washington D.C. The Commanders will be building a new stadium in Washington D.C. at the site of their old home, RFK Stadium. The old RFK Stadium is in the process of being demolished. The New Stadium at RFK Campus is slated to break ground in 2027 and open in 2030.

while we have your attention...some new stadium renderings just dropped 🤩 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 11, 2026

2031: Chiefs to open new stadium in Kansas

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will officially be moving out of Missouri in 2031. The Chiefs originally planned to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, but after a sales tax extension that would have helped fund the stadium did not pass, they will instead be opening a new, domed stadium in Kansas, parting ways with both their historic stadium and outdoor atmosphere.

Related: Andy Reid Shares Optimistic Statement on Chiefs’ Move to Kansas

TBD: Bears open new stadium

It is still not official if the Bears will move to Indiana or stay in Illinois and instead build a stadium in Arlington Heights. Either way, the Bears are set to be playing in a new home at some point over the next decade.

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