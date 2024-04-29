Cristian Conyer Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee Volunteers corner Cristian Conyer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Tennessee corner Cristian Conyer entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday morning after one season with the program. Conyer was part of their 2023 signing class, and according to On3 Industry Rankings, he ranked as the No. 589 prospect in his recruiting cycle.
He earned a redshirt during his first year of college football, appearing in one game with the Vols against the UConn Huskies. Conyer logged one tackle during Tennessee's 59-3 win in Neyland Stadium; he was a decorated sprinter during his high school career and is sure to generate interest during his stay in the transfer portal. He was expected to rotate into the secondary for Tennessee this season.
"I have entered the transfer portal with three years of eligbility remaining," Conyer wrote in a post to his X account. "I'd like to thank Coach Heupel and the University of Tennessee for the chance to play in the SEC. I appreciate the support of the coaching staff, my teammates and fans. Thank you Vol Nation!"
