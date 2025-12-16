Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Talks Ahead of Music City Bowl

A few Tennessee football players met with the media ahead of the Music City Bowl. The Vols will take on Illinois from the Big 10.



A lot of bragging rights will be riding on this game.

The Tennessee starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, was among the team members to field questions.

Hearing Anything About the Lawsuit

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Uh, not much. Uh, you know my answer is still my answer, just focus on the season and pursue what I want to pursue afterwards, Aguilar said.”

Young Vols Being Recognized

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It just shows, you know, that Coach (Heupel's) got a saying like young guys don’t have time to be young. And those guys come in here and put the work in and you know, putting their head down, grinding and giving everything they got every day. It just shows how we work, as a team, everybody comes in here and grinds and those guys deserve it. They put a lot of work before I got here and when I got here, so congrats to those guys. And um, obviously they’re great players and they got a lot more coming throughout their years here at Tennessee," Aguilar explains.

Freshman Wide Receivers Radarious Jackson and Travis Smith Jr.

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) is pushed out of bounds during a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 30, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, those guys are both really good athletes and good players and to you know, learn under, you know, Mike (Matthews), Bray(lon) (Staley) and Chris (Brazzell) is good for them, but I mean this is a time for their opportunity and they’re going to go out there and I think they would not take it for granted, you know, they’re both showing that at practice and they have been throughout the season, so I’m excited to go play with those guys," Aguilar stated.

Radarious Jackson

Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (5) does the gator chomp as Tennessee beat Florida in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



“Uh, you throw the ball anywhere near him, he’s going to go catch it. His ball and catch radius is pretty crazy. You know, I’ve thrown him some bad, bad passes, he’s running across the middle and it’s behind him and he’s still catching it somehow, so that’s a good thing to see. And you know, obviously, I gotta give him better passes, but his catch radius is really awesome.”

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar said during his media availability.

