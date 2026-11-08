Inside Tennessee’s defense in 34-6 win over Kentucky

Saturday night, No. 13 Tennessee defeated No. 6 Kentucky 34-6, scoring 24 second-half points, 21 of them in the fourth quarter. As it has at times this season, Tennessee took a close game and made it look like it was never in doubt. But the final score doesn’t tell the whole story. I want to look at the two sides of the Vol defense.

Tennessee gave up more yards than it wanted to Kentucky. The Vols outgained the Wildcats by only 28 yards, 389-361. Kentucky ran the ball well early, also Kenny Minchey found his targets all night and finished 26 of 34 for 224 yards and one interception. Kenny Darby caught seven passes for 69 yards, and Willie Rodriguez hauled in six for 81.

The Vols won by making plays when they had to be made, and the Wildcats did something they hadn’t done much this season. They made mistakes. It started with a Malachi Wood holding call that wiped out a first down on their opening drive. Kentucky went on to commit seven penalties for 50 yards on the night.

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) smiles after making an interception against Kentucky during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All week, Minchey’s ball security was a major talking point. He had thrown only one interception entering Saturday. Dejuan Lane changed that by grabbing his fourth pick of the season. Minchey had time but threw deep into double coverage, and Lane picked it off in the end zone. TJ Metcalf played great coverage and helped underneath to sandwich Darby on the play.

Minchey also lost a fumble when Qua Moss forced a strip sack and Mariyon Dye recovered. Dye returned it 11 yards to the Kentucky 36 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Four plays later, Faizon Brandon flipped a little pop pass to Mike Matthews coming across in motion, and Matthews took it 24 yards for a touchdown and a 20-6 lead.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 07, 2026 - Defensive back Qua Moss #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Elliot Walker/Tennessee Athletics

Moss plays the nickel with no fear. He stuffed the stat sheet with nine tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. His other forced fumble came in the second quarter, when he punched the ball away from Jovantae Barnes and Kayin Lee recovered. The defense continues to make plays at every level.

“Honestly, the way we are playing, I feel like that gives me confidence to just play freely, you feel what I’m saying?” Moss said after the game. “Our coaches, they trust us. They trust us to execute every single play, so I just got to give my kudos to the coaches.”

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) on a fourth down play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter was everywhere with 13 tackles and two sacks. One of his sacks came on fourth-and-1, giving Tennessee the ball back and allowing the Vols to widen the gap. Two plays later, DeSean Bishop scored from 5 yards out to make it 27-6. After the game, Carter was asked whether the score gave the defense extra juice to finish strong.

“Statistically, you could say that, but we really don’t look at the score,” Carter said. “We just go out there and go play ball. We play every down like it’s our last down, and I feel like we don’t look at the score. The moment that you look at the score is the moment things end up falling apart.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“I feel like when you fall in love with the process and just worry about that one play and being 1-0 mindset every single play and forgetting the next one and going to the next one, success will find your way. So I feel like that’s our mindset.”

I liked what I saw from the defensive backfield tackling in open space and on the run. Cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, along with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter, has done a great job with this group.

Ty Redmond continues to prove himself a complete, physical cornerback. He allows little in the passing game and isn’t afraid to stick his helmet in and make a tackle. I’ve been really impressed with Redmond, Kayin Lee and the defensive backfield in general.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 07, 2026 - Defensive back Ty Redmond #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

“They [Kentucky] got into some formations and were going to make those guys tackle a little bit tonight,” head coach Josh Heupel said after the game. “They made some big plays. Ty made a great play on the counter that had a chance to spit to a bunch of grass.

“He understands the ball-me-man relationship with the blocker in front of him, pulls his pin and gets the guy down. Then in coverage, those guys have been consistent throughout the course of the year and did a really good job tonight, too.”

While there were a lot of positive plays for Kentucky, the Vols did what they harped on early in the week. They let the game come to them. I did not observe any hero ball or anyone trying to do too much to force a Kentucky mistake. Now, that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to clean up, but opponents are good and scheme, too.

Kentucky got inside the 20 twice and came away with field goals both times, including a first-and-goal from the Tennessee 6 late in the first half that ended with a 1-yard loss and two hurried incompletions. Giving up yards isn’t ideal, but you have to admire that Tennessee still found a way to allow only six points.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.