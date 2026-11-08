Everything Tennessee Players Qua Moss, George MacIntyre, and Mike Matthews Said After Defeating Kentucky

Tennessee carried a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter against Kentucky. Then the Vols turned a late third-quarter takeaway into a touchdown and pulled away for a 34-6 homecoming win at Neyland Stadium. Qua Moss forced two fumbles, and Faizon Brandon found Mike Matthews for a 24-yard touchdown to start the fourth-quarter scoring.

Moss, Matthews, and quarterback George MacIntyre spoke after the game. They explained how the defense kept Kentucky out of the end zone, how the offense adjusted to unfamiliar blitzes, and what it meant to see linebackers coach William Inge back at Neyland Stadium.

Qua Moss on Two Forced Fumbles and Playing Freely

Moss broke up a deep pass over the middle and recorded a strip-sack two plays later. When asked where his confidence comes from, he pointed to the trust Tennessee’s coaches have in the defense.

“Honestly, the way we playing, I feel like that gives me confidence to, you know, just play freely. You feel what I’m saying? I just like our coaches, they trusted us. They trusted us to execute every single play. So, I just got to give my kudos to the coaches.”

Asked how he could make two different plays on the same series, Moss kept it simple.

“I mean honestly just playing ball. … In my head I just got to play ball. So yeah to answer the question I just got to play ball. See ball go get it."

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) carries the ball as Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) goes for the tackles during acCollege football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Qua Moss on Holding Kentucky to Six Points

The Wildcats finished with two field goals. Asked why Tennessee’s defense has been effective with its backs against the goal line, Moss said the mindset starts before the unit takes the field.

“We just got to execute. Like in our minds before we even step on the field, we got to execute every single play because you don’t know when it’s your last. So, execute everything.” A reporter asked what Moss would have said before the game if someone told him Tennessee would hold Kentucky to six points. “I believe it.”

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball for a touchdown during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews on How Tennessee Set Up His Touchdown

Brandon had already shown Kentucky what he could do as a runner. Matthews said those earlier snaps helped set up the jet sweep that gave Tennessee a 20-6 lead.

“Yeah. Kind of like you said, just a jet sweep and, you know, couple plays before that, you know, we brought Faizon in for some runs. So, I’m sure that kind of got their attention when he subbed in, but that was just something we practiced all week. We repped it out and I trust my teammates and yeah, that’s the result.”

Matthews said Tennessee installed the play that week. He was also asked what changes the offense makes when Brandon enters the game in a short-yardage package.

“Yeah, we put that [play] in this week also just pretty much just executing. But I think just whoever is coming in at quarterback. I mean I’m not really sure how they react to it but I mean it doesn’t really matter. I mean I feel like as long as we execute on our behalf and we should be all right.”

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre on Adjusting to Kentucky’s Blitzes

MacIntyre said he has grown more confident reading the entire defense and changing protections at the line. Kentucky gave him a chance to put that progress to work when it showed Tennessee pressures the Vols had yet to see on film.

“Yeah, definitely. I think there’s been different areas where I’ve improved on each week, becoming more confident. Noticing the whole structure of the defense and being able to, you know, flip protections and stuff like that. They, they were very multiple in their defenses on film going into the game and then they, they showed a couple things, couple blitzes that we had not seen. So, we were able with the quarterback coaches on the sideline to, to identify the looks that they were getting into and how to get protected to stay on the field, especially on third down.”

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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George MacIntyre on Practicing Against The Jim Knowles Defense

MacIntyre traced some of that preparation back to fall camp. Going against Jim Knowles’ defense gave him regular work on changing protections and recognizing when he needed to get the ball out quickly.

“Kind of different characteristics … than the Kentucky defensive coordinator, but as far as just knowing that pressure can come from anywhere at any time, kind of keeps your head on a swivel. I think in fall camp, like there was a couple times where, you know, in pressure period, stuff like that, we, we were definitely prioritizing flipping protections, knowing when you’re going to be hot if you can’t flip it and stuff like that. And that’s really paid off against heavy pressure teams like Kentucky was on, on passing downs tonight.”

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) runs with the ball during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre on Taking Care of the Football

Coming out of the open week, Tennessee knew how much Kentucky relied on takeaways. MacIntyre said protecting the ball was a priority throughout the two weeks of preparation, especially given how often the Wildcats had forced turnovers late in games.

“Yeah. You know, we talked a lot about how Kentucky, they’ve been winning games by winning the turnover battle. I think they’re, they’re plus 12 or plus 13 or something, some really big number. So, you know, if we could, if we could limit the turnovers, we, we were really confident and just lining up and being able to beat them. And that’s what we did.

“I think we, we, we took care of the ball through the air, on the ground, you know, didn’t even have, you know, very many plays where it was even in jeopardy. … There wasn’t many 50-50 plays where it could have been. You know, that was in two weeks of practice, that was, that was a [focal] point of, you know, what we were trying to, what we were trying to do based off of how Kentucky was winning their games. Especially in the second half, they created a ton of turnovers in crunch time and stuff like that.”

George MacIntyre on the College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee entered the game ranked No. 13, seven spots behind Kentucky. MacIntyre said the team saw the rankings and took some motivation from them. He expects the playoff discussion to pick up later in the season.

“Yeah, I think we do a good job of just staying week to week, just trying to go 1-0 and focus on who we’re playing against. Obviously we saw the rankings and saw, saw that Kentucky was ranked ahead of us and stuff like that. … It’s not that big of a deal in the locker room, especially at this point in the season. I think it’ll, you know, it’ll become more of a daily topic later, later in the year when they’re looking at playoffs and stuff like that.”

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge, second from left, smiles as he talks with Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) after Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Players on Seeing William Inge Back at Neyland Stadium

Inge was back at Neyland Stadium as he continues his recovery from a medical issue. MacIntyre said the linebackers coach has made time for Tennessee’s quarterbacks since he arrived as a freshman.

“Yeah, Coach [Inge] is one of the most supportive people that, you know, across the whole team, especially of, of me and the quarterback[s] since, since I got here as a freshman. He always spends extra time with the quarterbacks before and after practice. So, that’s just me and the rest of the room just trying to return the favor for Coach [Inge], you know, supporting him on his way back. And also, it’s just, it’s just good to see him, see him around. He’s a positive energy for the whole team and just grateful to have him here and back with us.”

When the question went to the other players, one described what it meant to see Inge before the game.

Qua Moss said, “I mean, I would say it’s just a walking testimony for us to be able to see, like, why we should keep on fighting. You know, it’s a lot of more difficult things going on in the world, but be able to have him by our side, I feel like that kind of gives us a lot more energy to, you know, play hard for him and compete out there knowing that he wants us to play out our best."

Mike Matthews spoke about the inspiration from Coach Inge.

“No, I just got one word. I mean, I just say inspirational.” “Pretty much inspirational. Like the fact that he just went through all that and you see he on his feet now. Inspirational. … That’s a blessing. … You just got to thank God because, yeah, inspirational.”

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