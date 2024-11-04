Defensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs. Kentucky
Tennessee defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night after a great defensive effort by the Vols defense. The Vols would win the contest 28-18 and extended their winning streak as well as move their win-loss record up to 7-1 on the season.
Here are the defensive grades following Saturday’s performance.
Defensive Line: A
The Vols defensive line did a great job as they had three sacks on the night including a forced fumble. This was one of three turnovers the Wildcats offense would have on Saturday night as Tennessee’s defensive line would dominate for majority of the game. Tennessee did struggle a bit in the rushing attack but overall one can’t complain about this performance.
Linebackers: A
Tennessee’s linebackers have been performing well despite being without their leader Keenan Pili who went down early in the Florida game with a season ending injury. Jalen Smith had a huge game alongside Arion Carter who were the two leaders in tackles on the team. Jeremiah Telander also had a big moment as he recovered the fumble that Joshua Josephs forced.
Defensive Backs: A+
This position group did a great job, especially forcing turnovers. Andre Turrentine had an interception and Will Brooks had an interception that nearly resulted in a defensive touchdown. Tennessee made some huge plays in the pass defense even when the ball wasn’t picked off. Rickey Gibson had a huge defensive play on the first drive of the game against Dane Key which turned the ball over on downs inside the red zone.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports