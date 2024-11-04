Volunteer Country

Defensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs. Kentucky

Tennessee defeated the Kentucky Wildcats after a great defensive effort. Here are all the grades for Tennessee's defense following Saturday's win.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Will Brooks (35) runs after intercepting a pass during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Will Brooks (35) runs after intercepting a pass during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee defeated the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night after a great defensive effort by the Vols defense. The Vols would win the contest 28-18 and extended their winning streak as well as move their win-loss record up to 7-1 on the season.

Here are the defensive grades following Saturday’s performance.

Defensive Line: A

The Vols defensive line did a great job as they had three sacks on the night including a forced fumble. This was one of three turnovers the Wildcats offense would have on Saturday night as Tennessee’s defensive line would dominate for majority of the game. Tennessee did struggle a bit in the rushing attack but overall one can’t complain about this performance.

Linebackers: A

Tennessee’s linebackers have been performing well despite being without their leader Keenan Pili who went down early in the Florida game with a season ending injury. Jalen Smith had a huge game alongside Arion Carter who were the two leaders in tackles on the team. Jeremiah Telander also had a big moment as he recovered the fumble that Joshua Josephs forced.

Defensive Backs: A+

This position group did a great job, especially forcing turnovers. Andre Turrentine had an interception and Will Brooks had an interception that nearly resulted in a defensive touchdown. Tennessee made some huge plays in the pass defense even when the ball wasn’t picked off. Rickey Gibson had a huge defensive play on the first drive of the game against Dane Key which turned the ball over on downs inside the red zone.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football