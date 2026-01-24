Two Tennessee Football Stars Get Selected In the First Round In Recent NFL Mock Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the more proven teams in the nation when it comes to this upcoming draft, despite having a down year. The Vols have a ton of talented prospects from an individual standpoint, but there is more to accomplish when it comes to the college scene. While there will be an opportunity for the program to take a step up, the Vols will have the chance to see many of their former prospects leave and be selected early in the NFL.

In a recent mock draft made by USAToday , there were two players who were selected in the first round. The Vols have the chance to make headlines when it comes to this draft, and the trusted company believes a pair of defenders will hear their names called within the first 32 selections.

Here is who they believe will be selected.

Dallas Cowboys Select Jermod McCoy (Pick 12)

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dallas parted ways with Trevon Diggs after finishing as one of the worst pass defenses in the league in 2025. McCoy has some medical questions after tearing his ACL and missing the entire college season. But what he put on tape in 2024 shows an ideal outside cornerback for the NFL level."

McCoy is one of the more talented names in the draft, but he is battling a serious injury that sidelined him for the full 2025 season. While many believe he will come back strong, there is no true chance to truly know how significant of a hit his traits will take. McCoy is in a similar situation when it comes to Caleb Farley years ago, as Farley left Virginia Tech with all of the talent in the world, but coming off a major back injury. Now McCoy is leaving the Vols despite having a significant knee injury. He will be drafted for his production and potential, as the true worth is unknown.

Pittsburgh Steelers Select Colton Hood (Pick 21)

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Pittsburgh is still searching for a head coach at time of publishing but needs young talent in the secondary regardless of who is hired. This time around, we have them getting Hood, who took on a bigger role with Jermod McCoy's injury in 2025 and performed very well."

This was made prior to the Steelers naming their newest head football coach (Mike McCarthy). Hood has been one of the more productive defensive backs since joining the Vols, and is someone who will be drafted due to his ability to hold down one side of the field. He isn't the island corner that McCoy is, but he is absolutely worth a high draft pick. The Steelers would be getting a good one with no significant injuries from this past season.

