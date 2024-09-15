Defensive Report Card: Tennessee Vs Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers wrapped up a dominant performance against the Kent State Golden Flashes. They walked away with a 71-0 win on Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium as they now turn their focus to the Oklahoma Sooners however, it’s now time to break down each grade from the defensive side of things.
The Vols haven’t given up an offensive touchdown in four games and have been improving every week.
Here are all of the grades.
Defensive Line: A
A solid showing from this defensive line kept the Golden Flashes from being able to run the ball as they held the opponent to 54 yards on the game in 32 rushes. The only thing holding this position group back from getting an A+ is the lack of tackles for losses and sacks as they had 0 in both categories. Overall that is the only thing you child nitpick about and as long as they get their job done like this every week, the Vols will be in good shape.
Linebackers: A-
The Vols did a great job here as well not allowing big plays and flying to the ball. Plenty of times when Keenan Pili was flying to the ball and making plays and opening specifically when he met a player at the line with a big collision. This group continues to impress week by week as even the rotational pieces such as Jeremiah Telander and Kalib Perry have done damage which isn’t something Tennessee fans are used to seeing as they are typically a very non-depth top-heavy team. They did a great job not allowing anyone to the third level and hardly allowing first downs.
Defensive Backs: A+
The defensive back room was very impressive as they allowed less than 60 yards passing. That isn’t a common occurrence no matter who you’re playing especially when the QB threw the ball 15 times and the backup threw it once. There wasn’t a pick in this one however that wasn’t needed as they had many pass deflections and tight coverages to make the wideouts struggle to catch the ball and turn upfield.