Derek Jones Has High Praise for Tennessee Football Cornerback Ty Redmond

The Tennessee Volunteers have a solid group of players at the cornerback position, but one could argue that none are in a bigger role than Ty Redmond. Redmond is in his second season with the Vols and is one of the players that this team rallies behind. In his freshman season, he finished with three interceptions, but this season he is already showing improvement in his ability to get in front of the receivers and in his initial cuts.

Everyone has an opinion on someone. Someone who had an opinion to share on Redmond is defensive backs coach Derek Jones. Jones shared his thoughts on the talented prospect ahead of the game against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Here is what he had to say.

Derek Jones Shares His Thoughts on Where Ty Redmond Stands Currently

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) runs at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think he’s in a good spot right now, but Ty has so much growing to do. When you have Ty’s size and when you have Ty’s limbs, it’s going to be hard to do some things. He’s a tall guy. It’s naturally hard to play low when you’re that big. It’s naturally hard to be able to do some other things. So those are things that just takes repetitions and whatever. And he’s at a point right now to where I think he’s learning and understanding all of that. The thing I tell Ty all the time is I want to see you strain. I want to see you play like you’re straining all the time. Ty has been so successful just being a good athlete. I want to make him understand, if you tidy up the attention to detail and you really practice and play, over-exaggerating your techniques, over-exaggerating your body position, it’s the difference in a pass breakup and an interception. It’s the difference in a tackle and a pass breakup. So we just got to continue to build on that. All of the guys. Ty’s a young guy. He hadn’t really played a lot of football when you think about it. He’s just in a position where he’s one of the most experienced guys we’ve got. So, he’s probably exactly where I would anticipate a sophomore that has played the amount of snaps that he’s played to be right now,” Jones said.

Redmond will be needed in the biggest moments this season, and he will continue to grow, especially under the leadership of Coach Jones.

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