Tennessee Football's Speed at Cornerback is Breathtaking

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of stars when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. There have been some great players with great traits, including newcomer Kayon Lee, who joined the Vols program as a cornerback this season.

Lee was previously with the Auburn Tigers, but he has quickly become a reliable outside cornerback. While there are many things to like about someone like Kayin Lee, one of the biggest things about his game is his speed, which is something that has caught the attention of many.

This is something that Coach Derek Jones was asked about. Here is what he had to say about his player's speed.

Derek Jones Talks About Kayin Lee's Speed

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) defends Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (22) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think for all the guys, you want to be able to showcase your ability. And the thing that D.O., Coach Owings, has done since he’s got here, is really improve the speed of everybody at the position. We actually had four guys in our room that were over 22 miles per hour, and that’s pretty impressive. I don’t think I’ve ever been anywhere where I had that, because they put the emphasis on it. And cornerback is one of the positions where speed allows you to make plays, and we hadn’t been tested in that regard in game-wise. So I think the guys are anxious to be able to see that, and I’m anxious to be able to see. I know we can run with people, but can we make the play? That’s the thing, even as a coach, I don’t have the opportunity to put them in the deep ball position a lot, and that’s the thing that we’re going to be judged on. Ultimately, can we play the deep ball? Cornerback comes down to making tackles and playing the deep ball, and we hadn’t been in that situation a lot. So I think me as a coach and those guys as players are all anxious to be put in those moments because that’s the only way we’re going to improve is to be put in those situations," Jones said.

Lee will need that speed in SEC play, as he will be one of the defenders who is asked to step up in big moments. As mentioned, four players at cornerback over 22 MPH is great. This is something that will help get the Vols to big places, with Lee being one of the guys who stands out and, of course, the guy who Jones was asked about.

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