DeSean Bishop's Big Game is not Enough and Other Top Performers for Tennessee vs South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols have just been defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks in stunning fashion. After getting down 14-0 early the Vols stormed back to be leading at half time and were driving to put the game away, then disaster struck. A failed 4th down, Gamecock touchdown, then Geroge MacIntyre fumbled leading to the winning field goal is how it ultimately played out. The Vols now have two losses on the season and need to go on a run to end the season.

Tennessee’s Top Performers in the Stunning Loss.

DeSean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by South Carolina defensive back Peyton Williams (31) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop had another outstanding game and was Tennessee’s best offensive player. He provided consistent offense and was dominating the game in the first half. Though the Gamecocks did slow him down in the 2nd half, Bishop responded in the 4th quarter once again moving the ball. Bishop did go down with an injury near the end of the game, so he was not on the field for the last 4th down attempt. Every Tennessee fan will be wondering “what if” on if Bishop was in the game for the big play.

Dejuan Lane

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dejuan Lane was one of the better performers for the defense. He was consistently involved in defensive plays, making it impossible to miss his presence. He finished with a team high 8 tackles with all 8 being solo. Outside of the first two drives the defense showed what they were capable of, and Lane was once again another big reason.

Ty Redmond

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after a defenseive play during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ty Redmond was consistently targeted and he held his own. With 6 tackles, 4 being solo, his presence was felt, but the biggest thing that jumps out was his pass deflections. The Vols as a team had 4 pass deflections, Redmond had 3 of them. Consistently coming up with big plays is something Vols fans have expected from Redmond and he once again showed how good he is at corner.

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