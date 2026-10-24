Three Games Tennessee Fans Need to Monitor This Week

The Tennessee Vols are coming off a huge win again the Alabama Crimson Tide. This win does improve their stock in making the College Football Playoff but there is still work to do. The Vols will need to continue to stack wins to feel comfortable. The other aspect of the playoff field is what other teams slotted around are able to do. These are the games that could have the biggest impact on Tennessee making the field.

Iowa vs. Minnesota

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the AP Poll was the College Football Playoff rankings, then Iowa would be one of the first teams out of the field. They sit at 5-1 with their best win is against Michigan. Their loss is a big loss to Ohio State. With only 1 more ranked game on their schedule they do not have many more chances to impress the committee in big games.

In my opinion, they certainly can not afford to lose another game. Each game for Iowa is crucial for the rest of the season, and the Vols should be monitoring every game.

Ole Miss vs. Texas

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in the season, the Texas Longhorns are the only ones to beat the Volunteers. Once the top team in the country, they have now suffered two defeats and have plummeted down the rankings. They can get back in the playoff picture with a big win this weekend.

For Ole Miss, they are squarely in the mix, and a win against the Longhorns would further boost their resume. A loss would put Ole Miss with no more wiggle room for the rest of the season. There is a good chance that at the end of the season, this game is the reason one of these teams does not make the field.

Houston vs. Utah

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston once again makes the list, and the more they continue to win these big games, the more secure their spot becomes. Utah vs. Houston might be the biggest game of the week and should be a good test for both programs. The winner will be sitting pretty for the playoffs. If Utah loses, then they still should be in the projected field, but if Houston is unable to survive another test, they will go from right on the bubble to needing to do more work.

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