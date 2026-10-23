2028 Athlete Cole Pollock Details His Visit to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Third Saturday in October, which also meant it was a big recruiting opportunity. Big games are massive opportunities for the school and staff to display what it truly is like to be a Tennessee Volunteer. The Vols fans did their job by showing out and proving the Neyland environment is unlike any other.

One of the recruits who visited was 2028 athlete Cole Pollock. Pollock is rated as a three-star in the class of 2028 and visited the Vols with his brother Quinn. Tennessee made a big impression on him, and he discussed with Vols on SI how his visit went.

Cole Pollock on How His Visit Went

“It was an awesome visit. The atmosphere in Neyland was crazy, and getting to see Tennessee win such a big game was really cool. Being able to celebrate with the players, hear Coach Heupel’s postgame speech, and experience the locker room celebration made it a memorable trip.”

Cole Pollock on the Coaches He Was Able to Talk With

“I spent time with Coach Poindexter and Coach Heupel who are both great. I enjoyed getting to know them better and seeing the energy they bring to the program. It was great being around the coaches and players for such a big win.”

Cole Pollock on What He Has Planned for His Recruiting Decision

“We have visits planned for Miami, Louisville, Florida, and Auburn, and possibly one more. We’ve already visited Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. We want to keep seeing schools we’re interested in and figure out which ones are the best fit for us.”

Cole Pollock on if He Hopes to Return to Tennessee

“Definitely. I had a great time and would like to get back to Knoxville. We haven’t picked a date yet, but Tennessee is one of the schools I’m seriously considering for an official visit.”

Cole Pollock on the Timeline for His Recruitment

“Hopefully I’ll make a decision soon after the school year is over. I don’t have a set timeline for narrowing things down yet. I want to keep building relationships with the coaches, spend more time on campuses and find the school where I can develop and help the team win.”

Cole Pollock on if Tennessee Will Get an Official Visit.

“I’d say there’s a strong chance. Tennessee is a program I’m seriously considering, and I was really impressed on my visit. I’d like to get back on campus, spend more time with the coaches and learn more about the program before making my decision.”

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