ESPN Predicts the Likelihood that Tennessee Makes the College Football Playoff
ESPN created a metric to predict the likelihood that Tennessee could potentially make the college football playoff this season.
It's the peak of the college football offseason, which means predictions and projections are at an all-time high. One of the biggest talking points this offseason has been the expanded college football playoff and with more teams in the mix for a playoff spot now, everyone is trying to narrow down their projected field of playoff contenders.
Most believe that in order for a team to make the 12-team playoff they need to win at least 10 games. There of course is potential for a nine-win team to make it as well, but double digits feel like the threshold for a program to at least feel solid about their chances. ESPN created a metric to predict the likelihood that a team would go 10-2 this season, and Tennessee fans might want to close their eyes because it wasn't great compared to the rest of the SEC.
The article stated that Tennessee has a 23.4% chance of going 10-2 this season which is the seventh best odds in the country. For perspective, Georgia came in at 78.6% and first, Missouri 63.3%, Texas 63.2%. Ole Miss 61.4%, Alabama 52.3%, and LSU 43.3%. So there's even a steep drop off between LSU and Tennessee by nearly 20%.
The Volunteers do have a bit of a tough schedule this season as they have to travel to Georgia and Oklahoma while hosting Alabama as well. To increase their odds of going at least 10-2 this year, Tennessee would need to win at least one of those games, which is good news for Volunteer fans because Heupel and his program have already proven they can win one of those games.
