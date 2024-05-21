Travis Smith Jr sets commitment date
2025 four-star wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (Atlanta, GA) will commit to one of four programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, on July 13.
Highly sought-after four-star wide receiver from Westlake High School Travis Smith Jr. has focused in on a commitment date. Smith announced on Sunday that he will make his official decision on July 13.
The No. 14 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2025 according to 247sports has already narrowed down his options to four schools including Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. Smith plans to visit each school throughout the course of June with Tennessee being his last stop set for June 21 ahead of his official decision.
The 6-foot-4, 191-pound wide receiver is coming off of a strong season for Westlake High School, hauling in 587 receiving yards, paired with eight touchdowns. On tape Smith is a dominant deep ball receiver, utilizing his physicality and large wingspan to make what may look like a 50-50 ball for a QB into an 80-20 ball. Smith stands amongst one of the best pass-catchers in the nation, leaving opposing DBs helpless when paired with his elite route-running ability.
With Georgia currently being the front runner to land Smith, Tennessee will have to pull out all the stops ahead of his visit to Knoxville come June 21. Smith spoke with On3's Chad Simmons in February about what keeps him going back to Knoxville.
"Me and Coach Pope you know and Coach Heupel we've had a great bond you know every time I go there, you know it's great being with the guys you know and I truly feel comfortable being around the guys." Smith said.
Travis Smith Jr.'s Visit Schedule
- Georgia: May 31
- Auburn: June 7
- Alabama: June 14
- Tennessee: June 21
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
