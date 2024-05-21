BREAKING: George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) is a commit of the Tennessee Volunteers and has officially accepted an invitation to the Elite 11 in Los Angeles, California.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in January over Alabama and LSU, two other SEC powers. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 3 quarterback in America.
MacIntyre officially accepted an invitation to the Elite 11 in Los Angeles, California, this summer. The Elite 11 brings together the 20 top quarterbacks in the rising senior class through an extensive evaluation of these prospects during in-person camp sessions and on their tape. MacIntyre joins a long list of talented 2025 signal callers already scheduled to attend the Elite 11 and will be Tennessee's first Elite 11 participant since quarterback Harrison Bailey.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
